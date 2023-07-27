The most highly-publicised legal battle of the 21st century Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard is getting a documentary. Not overly surprising really when you consider the entire thing was broadcast live for the whole world to see, but somehow this feels a little… icky. We’re used to seeing documentaries about events from the past, not something that has only just left the front of society’s collective mind.

Does it feel slightly wrong? Yes. Will I watch it anyway because I’m hella interested? Also yes. What do you think about the court case being turned into a profit-making documentary?

Hits Netflix August 16th, check out the trailer below.

For all your movie needs check out ‘You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet’

