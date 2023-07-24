Followthe podcast on

It’s no secret that pop star Taylor Swift regards country icons The Chicks (formerly known as The Dixie Chicks) as major influences in her life.

The 33-year-old recently spoke about how growing up watching the trio — singer Natalie Maines and multi-instrumentalist sisters Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer — and seeing the way they spoke their minds and channeled their anger and frustrations into their music really inspired her.

Jonesy & Amanda were joined by The Chicks for an exclusive interview about their upcoming Australian tour, their impact on Taylor Swift, and how it felt opening for Bruce Springsteen.

