High-profile neurosurgeon Charlie Teo has been found guilty of unsatisfactory professional conduct and accused of having a “substantially experimental” attitude while operating on two patients at a Sydney hospital.

The star surgeon will need written support from another specialist before performing certain procedures after an investigation by the NSW Health Care Complaints Commission.

Journalist Michael Usher joined Jonesy & Amanda ahead of 7News Spotlight Investigation into Charlie Teo.



