Followthe podcast on

A month or so ago, our Studio Producer Gen Y Ry blew up his car… unintentionally, of course.

But, you know, that’s what happens when you ignore your Hyundai i30’s flashing engine light.

This has meant that Ryan’s had to use his dad’s car to get to work, and his dad has had to catch the bus.

After a bit of umming and ahing, we decided to do something.

Hear what we did above!

Advertisement

Advertisement