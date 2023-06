Sydney Opera House knows how to put on a brilliant show and ‘Slide Night’ is one of them!

The show sees host Rove McManus and an unpredictable cast of Aussie comedians face off in various games with old slides as the prompt of each ridiculously hilarious scenario.

Jonesy & Amanda were Friday night’s special guests and they did not disappoint.

Listen to the audio above to hear what happened.

Advertisement

Advertisement