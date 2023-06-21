Jonesy & Amanda We've Chosen A Date For Jayden! By Jenna Benson One hour ago Followthe podcast on We managed to narrow down Jayden’s potential dates down to two people – Hayden and Jemma! With the help of our WSFM audience (and Jayden, herself), we decided on the perfect person. Hear who it is above. Want more? Listen to this best bit from Jonesy & Amanda! Date jam singles jayden Jonesy & Amanda no expiry podcast Advertisement Latest Articles Jonesy & Amanda Performed At The Sydney Opera House For ‘Slide Night’ 23-Year-Old Jayden Is Looking For Love! Why Bluey’s Cricket Episode Left Aussie Fans in Tears and Americans Confused We Eavesdrop On Angela’s Romantic Date With Scott We’ve Chosen A Date For Angela! Advertisement