Baby Reindeer is breaking the internet right now.

The Netflix mini-series is written by and stars Richard Gadd, and is based on a true story.

It tells the harrowing tale of a comedian who goes through the ordeal of being stalked by a woman named ‘Martha’.

It’s hard to put the sheer chaos of the show into words. We highly recommend watching it, however, be warned, it can be quite disturbing.

The show’s release sparked a worldwide manhunt for the characters depicted. But most specifically, Martha.

In a shocking twist of events, the real-life Martha is revealing her identity in public for the first time. She has posed for a photo promoting an interview with Piers Morgan.

*WORLD EXCLUSIVE*

The real-life Martha from Baby Reindeer breaks cover and gives me her first TV interview about the smash hit Netflix show.

Fiona Harvey wants to have her say & ‘set the record straight.’

Is she a psycho stalker?

Find out tomorrow on ⁦@PiersUncensored⁩ pic.twitter.com/MxaE5SEiTa — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 8, 2024

This could quite possibly be the most unhinged interview of the year. Grab the popcorn!

The interview is set to air on the 9th of May on Piers Morgan’s Youtube show ‘Piers Uncensored’.

