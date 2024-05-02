Based on the best-seller by Heather Morris, The Tattooist of Auschwitz is inspired by the real-life story of Jewish Holocaust survivors Lali and Gita Sokolov, and their determination to keep each other alive in the Auschwitz concentration camp.

When they meet at Auschwitz, they find a love which defies the horrors around them, and share a courageous and unforgettable story.

Around 60 years later, Lali (Keitel) now in his 80s, meets aspiring writer Heather Morris (Lynskey). Recently widowed, Lali finds the courage to tell the world his story. In recounting his past to Heather, Lali finally confronts the traumatic ghosts of his youth and relives his memories of falling in love in the darkest of places.

