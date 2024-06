Hotel Cocaine is the story of Roman Compte (Danny Pino), Cuban exile and general manager of the Mutiny Hotel, the glamorous epicentre of the 1970s Miami cocaine scene.

The Mutiny Hotel was Casablanca on cocaine; a glitzy nightclub, restaurant, and hotel frequented by Florida businessmen and politicians, international narcos, CIA and FBI agents, models, sports stars, and musicians.

At the centre of it all was Compte, who was doing his best to keep it all going and fulfil his own American Dream.

Watch now.