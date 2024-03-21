House of the Dragon season 2 is one of this year’s most highly anticipated television releases.

If you’ve been living under a rock and don’t know much about the series, look no further.

House of the Dragon is a branch on the vine of the very vast (and confusing) Game of Thrones universe. It takes place about 200 years before the events of GoT and delves into the ‘Dance of the Dragons’, a Targaryen civil conflict characterised by sibling rivalry, familial intrigue, and epic dragon battles.

This season will pit siblings against each other in a war for the ‘Iron Throne’. So which will you choose, Black or Green?

Watch each trailer and decide:

