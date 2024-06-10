Coles has introduced an almost nationwide purchase limit on eggs as the bird flu outbreak continues to decimate stock.

The supermarket giant has confirmed that people will temporarily be limited to two cartons each until they’re able to get back on top of supply.

The restriction applies to customers in all states across the country, bar Western Australia.

“Due to a shortage of supply on eggs, we have introduced a temporary limit of two items per customer/transaction,” Coles said.

“This will help maintain availability and support as many customers as possible.

“Thank you for your patience, we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

It comes after four major egg farms in Victoria were forced into quarantine following confirmed outbreaks of two different strains of the bird flu virus.

As a result, hundreds of thousands of egg-laying hens had to be culled in a bid to limit the spread of the virus, resulting in fewer eggs being laid.