As Australians commemorate the sacrifices of our service men and women, many will rise early for Dawn Services while others enjoy a game of two-up or host barbecues.
However, ensure you’re not caught off guard on Thursday, 25th April.
Here are the trading hours for major supermarkets and bottle shops:
Supermarkets:
Woolworths:
- NSW, ACT, VIC, NT: Most stores open from 1pm.
- QLD, SA, WA: Most stores closed all day.
- TAS: All stores open from 12:30pm.
Coles:
- NSW, ACT, VIC: All stores open from 1pm.
- NT: All stores open after midday with reduced hours.
- QLD: All stores closed.
- TAS: All stores open after 12:30pm with reduced hours.
- SA: Some stores open with reduced hours.
- WA: Most stores closed, except for select locations.
ALDI:
- Nationwide: Stores open with varying times.
Liquor stores:
BWS:
- Nationwide: Majority of stores open from 1pm until 8-9pm.
Dan Murphy’s:
- QLD, NT, SA, WA, VIC, TAS: Stores open from 1pm until 6-7pm.
- NSW, ACT: Stores open from 1:15pm until 6-7pm.
Liquorland:
- NSW, VIC, NT, ACT, TAS: All stores open with reduced hours.
- QLD, SA, WA: Many stores closed.
