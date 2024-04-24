As Australians commemorate the sacrifices of our service men and women, many will rise early for Dawn Services while others enjoy a game of two-up or host barbecues.

However, ensure you’re not caught off guard on Thursday, 25th April.

Here are the trading hours for major supermarkets and bottle shops:

Supermarkets:

Woolworths:

NSW, ACT, VIC, NT: Most stores open from 1pm.

QLD, SA, WA: Most stores closed all day.

TAS: All stores open from 12:30pm.

Coles:

NSW, ACT, VIC: All stores open from 1pm.

NT: All stores open after midday with reduced hours.

QLD: All stores closed.

TAS: All stores open after 12:30pm with reduced hours.

SA: Some stores open with reduced hours.

WA: Most stores closed, except for select locations.

ALDI:

Nationwide: Stores open with varying times.

Liquor stores:

BWS:

Nationwide: Majority of stores open from 1pm until 8-9pm.

Dan Murphy’s:

QLD, NT, SA, WA, VIC, TAS: Stores open from 1pm until 6-7pm.

NSW, ACT: Stores open from 1:15pm until 6-7pm.

Liquorland:

NSW, VIC, NT, ACT, TAS: All stores open with reduced hours.

QLD, SA, WA: Many stores closed.