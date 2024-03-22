Princess Kate has revealed she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.

The Princess of Wales has issued a statement and video explaining that tests after her abdominal surgery in London in January found cancer.

The 42-year-old is now undergoing early stages of chemotherapy.

“This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” Princess Kate said in the video.

“As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.”

The Princess ended the video by asking for “time, space and privacy” while she completes her chemotherapy treatment.

Kate’s health has become the subject of intense online speculation in recent weeks, since announcing she would be taking leave from public duties in January.

The full video can be viewed below: