Air fryer crab chips are all the rage on TikTok.

The simple recipe is described as being a “quick, tasty snack and a great option for those looking for a potato chip alternative or a low-fat, low-calorie treat”.

Well, we’ll be the judge of that, thank you very much!

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda gave them a try:

Recipe 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ingredients:

  • Shredded fish sticks
  • 2x eggs
  • Garlic powder
  • Bay leaves

Method: 

  1. Cook for 8 minutes on 180 degrees celsius in the air fryer
  2. Add garlic powder
  3. Add salt
Want more? Listen to this best bit from Jonesy & Amanda!
Air Fryer crab sticks Jonesy & Amanda no expiry podcast tiktok tucker