Air fryer crab chips are all the rage on TikTok.

The simple recipe is described as being a “quick, tasty snack and a great option for those looking for a potato chip alternative or a low-fat, low-calorie treat”.

Well, we’ll be the judge of that, thank you very much!

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda gave them a try:

Recipe

Ingredients:

Shredded fish sticks

2x eggs

Garlic powder

Bay leaves

Method:

Cook for 8 minutes on 180 degrees celsius in the air fryer Add garlic powder Add salt