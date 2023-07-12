Air fryer crab chips are all the rage on TikTok.
The simple recipe is described as being a “quick, tasty snack and a great option for those looking for a potato chip alternative or a low-fat, low-calorie treat”.
Well, we’ll be the judge of that, thank you very much!
Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda gave them a try:
Recipe
Ingredients:
- Shredded fish sticks
- 2x eggs
- Garlic powder
- Bay leaves
Method:
- Cook for 8 minutes on 180 degrees celsius in the air fryer
- Add garlic powder
- Add salt