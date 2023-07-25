In a strange and unusual turn of events, police in the US state of Vermont have reported the mysterious theft of two props from the highly-anticipated movie sequel, Beetlejuice 2.

Proving that you can’t trust the living, it’s understood that on July 14, thieves bypassed security measures to bag a large lamppost with a pumpkin decoration on top, removed it, loaded it into the truck, covered it with a tarp before taking off at speed.

Three days later, a second theft was reported: a 70kg abstract art statue eerily reminiscent of one of Delia Deetz’s iconic sculptures from the 1988 film was also pinched.

We tried saying the name of this stolen statue three times, but it didn’t come back! We’re investigating the theft of this 150-pound sculpture from the “Beetlejuice 2” set in E. Corinth, along with a lamppost topped with a pumpkin decoration. Call 802-748-3111 with any info. pic.twitter.com/3NmKEml1AG — Vermont State Police (@VTStatePolice) July 21, 2023

It isn’t known if it’s the statue from the original movie or a replica.

The police have tried saying the name of the statue three times to no avail.