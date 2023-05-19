Winona Ryder has been snapped in what’s our first glimpse of her reprised role of Lydia Deetz in the highly-anticipated sequel to 1988’s Beetlejuice.

Ryder, 51, has once again taken on Lydia’s trademark goth look with fringed black hair, black shirt with a pointy collar with white stitching.

Entertainment Tonight reported she was riding shotgun in a Tesla in the small town of Hitchin, about 40 minutes north of London.

Excitingly, the male driver is purported to be Michael Keaton, who played the bio-exorcist Beetlejuice in the original film.