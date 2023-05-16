Coldplay have set a new record as part of their Music of The Spheres World Tour that’s headed for Perth in November.

Ticketmaster has confirmed that more than 300,000 fans jumped on Monday’s presale ticket release.

.@Ticketmaster_AU has confirmed at its peak there were 300,000 people waiting in the presale queue for @coldplay tickets, a record for Australia 🤯 @10NewsFirstPER — Dougal Wallace (@DougalWallace) May 15, 2023

In response to this ‘incredible demand’, a second Perth show was announced.

The presale for the Perth show on November 18 has now closed. Due to incredible demand, a second Perth show has been added for November 19. The general sale for both shows begins at 10am local time tomorrow (May 16). pic.twitter.com/VCvzmQl5RU — Coldplay (@coldplay) May 15, 2023

Tickets have already hit the secondary market, but fans have been warned that it’s illegal to on-sell tickets for more than 10 per cent of the original price, with fines of up to $20K on the line.

Anti-scalping laws working well… (I would’ve checked the diary before laying down a few hundy a ticket…) pic.twitter.com/2bMFZkecpo — Dougal Wallace (@DougalWallace) May 15, 2023

Coldplay have also enlisted to help of Aussie musicians such as Tash Sultana, Thelma Plum and Amy Shark to warm up the stage for the main act.