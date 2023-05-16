Coldplay have set a new record as part of their Music of The Spheres World Tour that’s headed for Perth in November.

Ticketmaster has confirmed that more than 300,000 fans jumped on Monday’s presale ticket release.

In response to this ‘incredible demand’, a second Perth show was announced.

Tickets have already hit the secondary market, but fans have been warned that it’s illegal to on-sell tickets for more than 10 per cent of the original price, with fines of up to $20K on the line.

Coldplay have also enlisted to help of Aussie musicians such as Tash Sultana, Thelma Plum and Amy Shark to warm up the stage for the main act.

Coldplay Perth