Ed Sheeran has been busy touring Australia and just being an all round nice guy. Ed’s paid visits to a children’s hospital in every state on his tour.

Sheeran has recently announced the release date of his new album Subtract and with that opened up about the hardships he’s seen over the past year.

“I had been working on Subtract for a decade, trying to sculpt the perfect acoustic album, writing and recording hundreds of songs with a clear vision of what I thought it should be,” Sheeran wrote in his diary. “Then at the start of 2022, a series of events changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I viewed music and art.”

Sheeran revealed that his wife, Cherry Seaborn, was diagnosed with a tumour during her pregnancy. “Within the space of a month, my pregnant wife got told she had a tumour, with no route to treatment until after the birth,” he shared. “My best friend Jamal [Edwards], a brother to me, died suddenly, and I found myself standing in court defending my integrity and career as a songwriter.”

These life events give context to Sheeran’s album Subtract. “As an artist I didn’t feel like I could credibly put a body of work into the world that didn’t accurately represent where I am and how I need to express myself at this point in my life. This album is purely that. It’s opening the trapdoor into my soul. For the first time, I’m not trying to craft an album people will like, I’m merely putting something out that’s honest and true to where I am in my adult life.”

