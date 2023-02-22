Pink is hitting the road once again and about to begin a massive world tour, which includes dates down under in 2024.

She is bringing her family along for the tour and not only does that include both of her kids but she’s putting her 11 year-old daughter Willow to work.

During her interview on the TODAY show in the U.S. she shared the news that “Willow has a job on tour”. They’ve agreed on her hourly rate of the U.S. minimum wage which differs from state to state.

But it was Willow’s negotiation skills that came into question when the ‘Trustfall’ singer revealed that “I said it’s (minimum wage) about $22.50 USD a show depending how long I go, if I run over. Willow then said, ‘I’ll take $20. it’s easier to do the math”. She went on to tell her daughter “That’s not how you negotiate for yourself!’ I’m like, ‘You’ll take $25 so it’s easier math.”

Though Pink didn’t reveal her daughters job, we’re sure it will be something memorable as Willow is no stranger to the stage when she performed with her mum on past tours, as well as featuring in the chart topper ‘Cover me in sunshine’.