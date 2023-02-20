The stars of Back To The Future got together at a fan convention at the weekend, and the selfies are super cute.

“Wow, honestly had the best time today with my #bttf family,” Lea Thompson captioned the snaps alongside her costars Michael J. Fox, Thomas F. Wilson and Christopher Lloyd.

In one of the vids, Wilson, best known as Biff Tanner in the trilogy, remarked on how great it was to see Thompson, who replied that she was “a butthead”, quoting his character’s classic insult.

Wilson then called-back his character by gently knocking his fist on Thompson’s head, saying, “Hello, anybody home?”