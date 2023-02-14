The first trailer for The Flash has been released.

The trailer was released just before the start of the Super Bowl. It features Ezra Miller returning as The Flash and it also features the very iconic Michael Keaton reprising his role as Batman, which he previously played back in 1989 and 1992 for Batman and Batman Returns.

There are a few other comebacks on show as well, with Ben Affleck also seen playing Batman, as well as Michael Shannon appearing as General Zod, who he famously played in Man of Steel.

The film has been hailed by James Gunn – who is overseeing the DC Universe’s rebirth – as the moment that everything changes within that universe, paving the way for a new slate. The Flash will be in cinemas on June 16 2023.