In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Channing Tatum revealed he has the rights to Patrick Swayze’s classic ‘Ghost’ and plans to remake it.

Tatum told the publication he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role (obviously) but they’re going to “do something different” which is completely fine as long as that scene stays in.

No further details about the project have been release so watch this space!