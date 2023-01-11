The comedy legend Eddie Murphy made the most of his opportunity to make fun of Will Smith’s infamous slap during the 2023 Golden Globes.

The Shrek star, won the Cecil B DeMille award at the 80th annual ceremony yesterday, once again reminding the world of his iconic sense humour.

Murphy shared his ‘simple’ tips to enjoy a long-lasting career: ‘Pay your taxes, mind your business and keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out of your f*****g mouth’. This of course being a reference to the Oscars moment that shook the world when Will Smith stormed the stage to slap Chris Rock across the face.

Watch Murphy’s entire speech here: