Ahhhh, the year was 2003, when low-rise jeans and short-sleeved tees over long-sleeved tees were king.

Looking back – a gentle reminder it was 20 years ago – it was also a year music was absolutely peaking with SO MANY hits released.

Here’s some of 2003’s most memorable tracks…

‘Bring Me Back to Life’ by Evanescence

‘Can’t Stop’ by The Red Hot Chili Peppers

‘Numb’ by Linkin Park

‘Seven Nation Army’ by The White Stripes

‘In Da Club’ by 50 Cent

‘Times Like These’ by Foo Fighters

‘Lose Yourself’ by Eminem

‘Hey Ya’ by Outkast

Clocks’ by Coldplay

‘Fighter’ by Christina Aguilera

‘Milkshake’ by Kelis

‘Where is the Love?’ by Black Eyed Peas

‘Stacy’s Mom’ by Fountains of Wayne

‘Here without You’ by 3 Doors Down

‘Rock Your Body’ by Justin Timberlake

‘Come Undone’ by Robbie Williams

‘I’m With You’ by Avril Lavigne

‘Unwell’ by Matchbox Twenty