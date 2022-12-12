Pop producers Mike Stock, Matt Aitken and Pete Waterman will reunite for a UK documentary featuring interviews with Kylie Minogue, Rick Astley, Jason Donovan and Simon Cowell.

The trio penned many of the enduring hits of the 1980s and 1990s, and helped launch the careers of some of music’s biggest stars.

The three-part documentary titled Stock Aitken Waterman: Step Back In Time reunites the record producers who dominated the music scene and tells the story of success but also of “fractured relationships and court cases”, Britain’s Channel 5 said.

The broadcaster said it would include rare and unseen footage telling the inside story about how a handshake outside a London pub brought the talented trio together.

Stock Aitken Waterman penned songs for Minogue, Astley, Bananarama, Dead Or Alive and Donna Summer among others.

Waterman, who was a record promoter and producer at the time, said: “If we had to do it all again, I wouldn’t change a thing.”

Meanwhile, Stock, who was a songwriter, musician and producer, said: “Only looking back do I realise what a great time it was.”

Aitken, who also was a songwriter, musician and producer, added: “Like us, hate us, but you’ll never change us.”

Greg Barnett, commissioning editor for Channel 5, said Stock Aitken Waterman created the soundtrack to the 80s and 90s.

“Without their expertise and talent, the world would not have enjoyed the huge success of artistes such as Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Rick Astley, Bananarama and so many more amazing performers,” he said.

Lesley Douglas, founder of production company Lonesome Pine, said they set out to bring the music to a new audience along with rekindling memories for original fans.

“This series puts Mike, Matt and Pete in their rightful place in the pop music pantheon and thanks to Channel 5 for allowing us the time and space to deliver what we hope is the definitive SAW!”