Kirstie Alley died after a short battle with colon cancer, a representative for the actress confirmed to PEOPLE.

The star of Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, Drop Dead Gorgeous and other movies and TV shows was 71.

Alley’s children announced the news of their mother’s death on her social media channels on Monday night, writing: “We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered.”

They added, “She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”

Alley’s children thanked “the incredible team of doctors and nurses” at Moffitt Cancer Center, located in Florida, for caring for their mother. They also thanked the public “for your love and prayers,” and requested privacy as they grieve Alley’s loss.

