Tommy Lee’s California home he’s trying to sell copped thousands in damage after a burglar broke in, and took off with some odd stuff.

The burglar or burglars reportedly got inside the Mötley Crüe drummer’s mansion in Calabasas through a glass door in the back, breaking glass, lamps and a gate on the side of the house before getting inside, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department told TMZ.

They caused about $5K damage… before stealing a bathroom mirror and some cabinet handles.

Lee wasn’t home, he’s been living elsewhere as he tries to sell the house.