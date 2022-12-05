“I thought ‘this is it; we’re going to die on our honeymoon’,” is one of the chilling statements in the new trailer for the Netflix documentary, The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari.

“Directed and produced by Academy Award-nominated Rory Kennedy and executive produced by Ron Howard and Leonardo DiCaprio, The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari chronicles the minute-by-minute accounts of the eruption in 2019. The documentary was done in collaboration with the local community and puts the people who experienced this tragedy first, allowing them to tell their own story, in their own way,” the synopsis reads.

Using first-hand video and audio by those who were there, the doco depicts the tragic moments of those caught in the 2019 eruption and the survivors and the everyday people who came to their rescue.

The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari drops on Netflix Friday, December 16.