Wednesday broke a major record when it premiered on Netflix last week.

The Addams Family spinoff broke the streaming service’s weekly viewership record for English-speaking shows upon its November 23 debut, racking up 341.23 million hours.

The record was previously set earlier this year by Stranger Things 4, which received 335.01 million hours viewed during its premiere week (May 30 to June 5).

Wednesday now holds the record for most hours viewed in a week for an English-language series on Netflix, with 341.2 MILLION HOURS! The series — starring Jenna Ortega from EPs Tim Burton, Al Gough & Miles Millar — is #1 in 83 countries, tying the record set by Stranger Things 4 pic.twitter.com/o8yhS2EmXF — Netflix (@netflix) November 29, 2022

The runners up to Wednesday weren’t even close to reaching those numbers: 1899 came in second with nearly 88 million hours viewed; The Crown Season 5 came in third with 42.4 million hours viewed, followed by Dead to Me Season 5 (33.3 million hours viewed) and Manifest Season 4 (21.6 million hours viewed).

The Tim Burton-led series stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams and, like Stranger Things, could help revive an older song.

One of the most talked about scenes in the show sees Wednesday dancing along to The Cramps’ “Goo Goo Muck” (with a straight face, of course). Ortega choreographed the scene herself and cited “Siouxsie Sioux, Bob Fosse’s Rich Man’s Frug, Lisa Loring, Lene Lovich, Denis Lavant, and archival footage of goths dancing in clubs in the ’80s” as her inspirations.

Watch the already-iconic scene below: