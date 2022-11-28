Jimmy Barnes has announced that he requires back and hip surgery which will unfortunately prevent him from performing live for several months. He is completely confident of making a full recovery and hitting the road again in the second half of 2023.

In a statement, he wrote: “I’ve been jumping off PA’s and stomping around stages for nearly 50 years, but it’s finally caught up with me”, explains the Australian rock icon.

“I’ve had niggling back and hip issues for years, but things suddenly got a lot worse over the last few weeks and I’m now in constant and severe pain. As everybody knows, it’s against my religion to blow out gigs but the Doctors tell me I need an operation as soon as possible and it will really limit my movement for a few months. As much as it kills me to inconvenience everyone, I have to get this fixed so I can jump around onstage for another 50 years.”

Ticketholders for all the affected Jimmy Barnes concerts (excl. Bluesfest) will be contacted via email by the event promoters.