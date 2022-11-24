Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek has admitted that not only has his tween daughter discovered his crying face meme, she trolls him with it.

The dad of six said his eldest daughter Olivia, 12, found it shortly after she was gifted an iPad and the pair had been exchanging silly memes.

Things took a turn when he sent her a meme of himself dancing. Van Der Beek appeared on Dancing With The Stars, so we’re guessing it was something like this:

Or this:

Ya know, he’s the cool dad.

Nek minnit…

“She immediately hit me with the cry face,” he deadpanned.

“I thought, ‘That’s aggressive.'”