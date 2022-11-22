P!NK was on double duty this weekend at the AMA’s. Performing her brand new song ‘Never Gonna Not Dance Again’ and giving an incredible tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John.

During the tribute, Pink kept things simple, standing center stage and belting out the classic song as photos of Newton-John were shown on the big screen and fans swayed their arms behind her.

A beautiful tribute to Olivia Newton-John from @Pink💘 The #AMAs are LIVE on ABC, tune in. 👀 pic.twitter.com/ePwIGOQLVQ — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 21, 2022

Newton-John died in August at the age of 73, leaving behind a pop legacy that included five No. 1 hits on the Hot 100 chart. “Hopelessly Devoted to You” peaked at No. 3 and was one of three top 10 smashes from 1978’s Grease, also earning an Oscar nomination for best original song.