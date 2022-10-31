Mötley Crüe confirmed co-founding guitarist Mick Mars’ decision to retire from touring on Thursday and announced that Mars would, indeed, be replaced on the band’s upcoming ‘World Tour’ with Def Leppard by John 5.

Variety reported early Thursday morning that Mars was quitting touring at age 71, after years of managing a painful arthritic disease on the road. A few hours later, Crüe released a more comprehensive statement wishing Mars health and happiness and outlining their plans for next year.

“While change is never easy, we accept Mick’s decision to retire from the band due to the challenges with his health.

We have watched Mick manage his Ankylosing Spondylitis for decades and he has always managed it with utmost courage and grace.

To say ‘enough is enough’ is the ultimate act of courage. Mick’s sound helped define Mötley Crüe from the minute he plugged in his guitar at our very first rehearsal together. To rest, as they say, is history. We’ll continue to honour his musical legacy.”

We will carry out Mick’s wish and continue to tour the world as planned in 2023. No doubt will it take an absolutely outstanding musician to fill Mick’s shoes, so we are grateful that our good friend John 5 has agreed to come on board and join us moving forward.

We’ll see all you Crüeheads out on the road!

Vince, Tommy & NIkki”

Mars’ final show with Mötley Crüe was September 9 in Las Vegas during the band’s long-delayed ‘Stadium Tour’ reunion.

John 5 has been rumoured as Mars’ potential replacement for months. The guitarist is best known for his on-again-off-again work with Rob Zombie, but he has also collaborated with David Lee Roth, Meat Loaf, Ozzy Osbourne, Steve Perry and many others through his career.