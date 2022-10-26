Prince Harry may lose another royal role, according to People.

The Duke of Sussex and the disgraced Prince Andrew are currently Counsellors of State, which means they can be called upon by King Charles III to stand in for him on official duties if he is abroad or unwell. In addition to Harry and Andrew, other Counsellors of State include Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Princess Beatrice.

Because Harry, who now lives in California, has stepped back from his senior role within the royal family and Andrew’s ties with convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, their roles as Counsellors of State are being called into question.

People reports that the issue was raised in the upper house of the British Parliament this week as leaders believe the recent ascension of King Charles is a good time to make an amendment to the Regency Act, which lays out the arrangements for Counsellors of State.

The changes could come “possibly within weeks” and King Charles will “be able to draw on a wider pool of royal substitutes — not least the Princess Royal [Princess Anne] and the Earl of Wessex [Prince Edward].”

The report goes on to explain how Prince Harry and Andrew wouldn’t technically be removed from the list but rather, two members would be added.

“These proposals were already being considered some months ago, with the approval of the late Queen. Monday’s parliamentary reply from the Leader of the Lords, Lord True, suggests that reform may be imminent,” royal author Robert Hardman.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly at odds with the creators of their upcoming Netflix docuseries despite the show reportedly debuting in December.