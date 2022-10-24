In this episode of ‘feel old yet’, Sophia Grace has announced she is pregnant with her first child.

Sophia Grace and Rosie were an absolute cultural reset in the era of going viral on YouTube. In their case; viral internet fame brought them to the Mecca of daytime talk shows… ‘Ellen’. The iconic duo appeared on ‘Ellen’ singing ‘Superbass’ by Nicki Minaj.

This video on YouTube has amassed 43 million views alone!

Fast forward 11 years and 19-year-old Sophia Grace has announced she is expecting her first child.

“I was very shocked when I first found out,” she said. “I got used to it now and I’m super, super happy about it and I can’t wait to share this journey with you guys and definitely have a lot of different content from what I usually have.”

She added, “It’s like, mad to think that there’s literally another like, life inside of you.”

Her cousin Rosie (16), told E! News “I literally froze and then burst into tears and then Sophia showed me her scan picture,” “I’m so happy for Sophia. She has always been amazing with children and she’s gonna be an amazing mum. She also has a very supportive family around her to help and I’m gonna be there every step of the way! I can’t wait to buy the baby loads of cute clothes.”

Social media has been having a field day with the news, mainly admitting to how old the news is making everyone feel!

just found out that sophia grace is having a baby pic.twitter.com/LqP4eaRQpu — deja’ ミ☆ SEEING THE PINKS (@dejadehaan) October 22, 2022

watched Sophia Grace grow up over the years and now she’s having children before me and I’m 24 pic.twitter.com/6yzEPhspKX — liam (@saintdoechii) October 22, 2022

