Good news, school is officially back in session, with Heartbreak High returning for a second season.

Heartbreak High is a reimagination of an iconic piece of Australian television.

Since the series premiered on 14 September 2022, it has:

Remained in Australia top 10 TV shows on Netflix for five weeks since release

Spent three weeks in global top 10 TV shows on Netflix (hitting #6, #5, #8 and amassing over 42.6M hours viewed in the three weeks )

Reached top 10 TV shows in over 43 countries on Netflix including in US, Europe, Africa and Asia

Popped off on TikTok where #heartbreakhigh has amassed over 300m views

It’s no surprise that it’s being renewed!

