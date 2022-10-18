This week was episode 9 of 10 of the HBO hit show House of the Dragon, a prequel to the legendary Game of Thrones series. We’re really getting to the nitty-gritty part of the season. There’s bound to be bloodshed, betrayal and of course DRAGONS!!

So in honour of the season’s second last episode, we thought we’d share how fans reacted on Twitter:

“I am six-and-seventy years old. I have known Viserys longer than any who sit at this table and I will not believe that he said this on his deathbed, alone,with only the boy’s mother as a witness. This is seizure It is theft! It is TREASON!”. rip lyman 🥺#HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/Uvf3l1hOoG — ruby (@fortargaryen) October 17, 2022

I need someone to tell me why that Larys scene was necessary. PLEASE 😭 #HOTD #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/HpiPV32ODb — dragon… my balls ➐ (@NightOwlNikk) October 17, 2022

hotd subreddit you will always be famous pic.twitter.com/faxFUPmr6h — 🅱️ (@AlterMortem) October 17, 2022

Me when i know next week is the last episode before season 2 in 2024#HouseOfTheDragonHBO #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/U0YaCY9Ge3 — HOTD (@Targaryen_Nail) October 17, 2022

