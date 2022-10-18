This week was episode 9 of 10 of the HBO hit show House of the Dragon, a prequel to the legendary Game of Thrones series. We’re really getting to the nitty-gritty part of the season. There’s bound to be bloodshed, betrayal and of course DRAGONS!!

So in honour of the season’s second last episode, we thought we’d share how fans reacted on Twitter:

Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Want more? Listen to this best bit from Jonesy & Amanda!
game of thrones House of the dragon