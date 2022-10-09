If you were planning on auditioning for The Voice purely to choose Team Keith, don’t.

Keith Urban has announced he won’t be returning to The Voice for the new season.

The Aussie superstar has decided to take a step back to spend time with family. Keith told The Daily Telegraph “My mum just turned 80 and Nic’s mum, who knows how many Christmases we get with anybody ever but particularly with our mums, I really cherish that chance to spend Chrissy with them and our family in Aus.”

Keith and Nicole just want some quality family time. Who can blame them?