A letter that John Lennon signed on the day he was murdered is set to hit the auction block.

The document, which is dated December 8, 1980, is likely one of the last things Lennon signed before his death.

Sent to the late-Beatle by accountant Barry Nichols, the letter lists three people as Lennon’s proxy voters, giving them permission to vote at the Apple Corps Limited Annual General Meeting, which was due to take place in London later that month.

The letter is expected to sell for between $50,000 and $70,000.

Lennon was ambushed and shot in the head outside his home on the Upper West Side of Manhattan just before 11pm on December 8, 1980. He was pronounced dead at nearby Roosevelt Hospital.

Lennon’s killer, Mark David Chapman, was denied parole last month for the 12th time.