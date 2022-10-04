Lindsey Buckingham has called off his tour dates in the UK due to ‘ongoing health issues.’

“Due to ongoing health issues, Lindsey is regrettable having to cancel the remaining shows on his current European tour,” a statement was tweeted from the former Fleetwood Mac singer/guitarist’s account.

“Refunds will be available from the point of purchase. Lindsey send his deepest apologies to all of his fans who were planning to attend and hopes to return to Europe in the future.”

Buckingham’s European tour was postponed in May after he and members of his crew tested positive for COVID-19.

At the time, Buckingham’s team were saddened the “heartbreaking” development, noting that the tour was to be the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s first in Europe as a solo artist.

It’s unclear what Buckingham’s health issue is this time. He suffered a massive heart attack in 2019. Complications from a resulting surgery damaged Buckingham’s vocal cords and derailed his initial attempt to make a comeback after his Fleetwood Mac exit the previous year.

Buckingham is still scheduled to go on the road in the US later this month. It’s unclear if those dates will happen as scheduled.