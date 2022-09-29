An all-star cast of musos came together to celebrate the life of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins for a second tribute show on Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

It followed an emotional one in London earlier this month, and featured a lot of the same names, as well as many others.

The night kicked off with Dave Grohl’s daughter Violet singing Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” and ended with a 12-song set by Foo Fighters, including Taylor’s son, Shane.

In between was a special set by the surviving members of Nirvana and Soundgarden, Def Leppard, Alanis Morissette (who Hawkins drummed for before the Foos), Queen, Mötley Crüe and Pink.

All together, it was six hours of music broken into an epic 53-song setlist.

A hawk was spotted flying above Los Angeles' Kia Forum prior to Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins tribute concert.

Check out the full setlist, including all special guests, below.

Taylor Hawkins LA Tribute Setlist

Violet Grohl with Alain Johannes – ‘Hallelujah’ (Leonard Cohen cover)

Joan Jett and Foo Fighters with Travis Barker – ‘Cherry Bomb’ (The Runaways cover)

Joan Jett and Foo Fighters with Travis Barker – ‘Bad Reputation’

Chevy Metal – ‘Riff Raff’ (AC/DC cover)

Chevy Metal with Jon Davison – ‘Owner Of A Lonely Heart’ (Yes cover)

Chevy Metal with Kesha – ‘Heroes’ (David Bowie cover)

Justin Hawkins, Josh Freese and The Coattail Riders – ‘Range Rover Bitch’ (Taylor Hawkins cover)

Justin Hawkins, Josh Freese and The Coattail Riders – ‘It’s Over’ (Taylor Hawkins and The Coattail Riders cover)

Justin Hawkins, Josh Freese and The Coattail Riders with Mark King – ‘Something About You’ (Level 42 cover)

Justin Hawkins, Josh Freese and The Coattail Riders with Rufus Taylor – ‘I Believe In A Thing Called Love’ (The Darkness cover)

James Gang – ‘Walk Away’

James Gang – ‘The Bomber: Closet Queen / Bolero / Cast Your Fate To The Wind’

James Gang with Dave Grohl – ‘Funk #49’

Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt and Dave Grohl – ‘Right Down The Line’ (Gerry Rafferty cover)

Them Crooked Vultures – ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’ (Elton John cover)

Them Crooked Vultures – ‘Dead End Friends’

Them Crooked Vultures – ‘Long Slow Goodbye’ (Queens Of The Stone Age cover)

Wolfgang Van Halen, Justin Hawkins, Josh Freese and Dave Grohl – ‘Panama’ (Van Halen cover)

Wolfgang Van Halen, Justin Hawkins, Josh Freese and Dave Grohl – ‘Hot For Teacher’ (Van Halen cover)

Def Leppard, Foo Fighters and Patrick Wilson – ‘Rock Of Ages’

Def Leppard, Foo Fighters and Patrick Wilson with Miley Cyrus – ‘Photograph’

Mötley Crüe and Foo Fighters with Derek Day – ‘Live Wire’

Mötley Crüe and Foo Fighters with Derek Day – ‘Home Sweet Home’

Josh Homme, Foo Fighters and Elliot Easton – ‘Shake It Up’ (The Cars cover)

Josh Homme, Foo Fighters and Elliot Easton – ‘Just What I Needed’ (The Cars cover)

P!nk, Foo Fighters and Nancy Wilson with Jon Theodore – ‘Barracuda’ (Heart cover)

Stewart Copeland and Foo Fighters – ‘Next To You’ (The Police cover)

Stewart Copeland and Foo Fighters with Jon Theodore – ‘Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic’ (The Police cover)

Alanis Morissette and Foo Fighters with Chad Smith – ‘You Oughta Know’

Sebastian Bach, Geezer Butler, Lars Ulrich and Foo Fighters – ‘Supernaut’ (Black Sabbath cover)

Sebastian Bach, Geezer Butler, Lars Ulrich and Foo Fighters – ‘Paranoid’ (Black Sabbath cover)

Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson with Dave Grohl – ‘2112 Part I: Overture’ (Rush cover)

Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson with Chad Smith – ‘Working Man’ (Rush cover)

Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson with Danny Carey – ‘YYZ’ (Rush cover)

Taylor Momsen, Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron, Krist Novoselic, Dave Grohl and Pat Smear – ‘The Day I Tried To Live’ (Soundgarden cover)

Taylor Momsen, Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron, Krist Novoselic, Dave Grohl and Pat Smear – ‘Black Hole Sun” (Soundgarden cover)

Queen and Foo Fighters with Justin Hawkins – ‘We Will Rock You’

Queen and Foo Fighters – ‘I’m In Love With My Car’

Queen and Foo Fighters with Justin Hawkins – ‘Under Pressure’

Queen and Foo Fighters with P!nk – ‘Somebody To Love’

Queen x P!nk x Foos. Foo Fighters set up next. 4.5 hours in so far. What a night.

Foo Fighters with Josh Freese – ‘All My Life’

Foo Fighters with Jon Theodore and P!nk – ‘The Pretender’

Foo Fighters with Travis Barker – ‘Walk’

Foo Fighters with Matt Cameron – ‘Low’

Foo Fighters with Brad Wilk – ‘This Is A Call’

Foo Fighters with Patrick Wilson – ‘The Sky Is A Neighborhood’

Foo Fighters with Dave Chappelle and Patrick Wilson – ‘Creep’ (Radiohead cover)

Foo Fighters with Omar Hakim – ‘Run’

Foo Fighters with Rufus Taylor – ‘Best Of You’

Foo Fighters with Oliver Shane Hawkins – ‘My Hero’

Foo Fighters with Oliver Shane Hawkins – ‘I’ll Stick Around’

Shane Hawkins was back on drums for Foo Fighters during the second tribute show for his father Taylor Hawkins in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. He sat behind the kit for "My Hero" and "I'll Stick Around."

Foo Fighters with Chad Smith – ‘Everlong’