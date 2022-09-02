The London tribute to Taylor Hawkins is set to take place this weekend at Wembley Stadium.

The star-studded event will feature performances by Travis Barker, Nandi Bushell, Liam Gallagher, Roger Taylor, Brian May, and even Dave Grohl’s daughter, Violet.

More recently, AC/DC’s Brian Johnson got added to the line-up, and before it all goes down he shared a statement about the Foo Fighters’ late drummer and what it means to be part of the tribute show.

“Okay here we go. Taylor was a lovely man, his smile was legend, his drumming intense and brilliant, and he could sing as well,” Johnson wrote via Blabbermouth.

“When we gather to salute this man and his family, we do it as friends, we do it for him, and we do it with his band the Foo Fighters, who I know will do him proud. I’m honoured to be part of it.”

Johnson teamed up with Grohl in 2020 for an aptly-titled documentary called Brian Johnson Meets Dave Grohl. More recently, he joined the Foos onstage during the Global Citizen VAX LIVE special in 2021.

Hawkins died unexpectedly in March at the age of 50.

The tribute show will be streaming live on Paramount+ on September 3.

A second concert is set to take place on September 27 in Los Angeles.