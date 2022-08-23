We all know Michael Jackson has been the King of Pop since the beginning of time. So has Rolling Stone Magazine bitten off more than they can chew?

In the upcoming October/November edition of the magazine, Harry Styles is featured front and centre, alongside the title, ‘King of Pop’.

Since the cover has debuted, fans and family of MJ have spoken out in rage defending the true King of Pop’s title.

Michael’s nephew quickly tweeted:

There is no new King of Pop. You don’t own the title @RollingStone, and you didn’t earn it, my uncle did. Decades of dedication and sacrifice. The title has been retired. No disrespect to @Harry_Styles, he’s mega talented. Give him his own unique title. https://t.co/td6SSSVkfX — Taj Jackson (@tajjackson3) August 22, 2022

It seems as if the title has just been named by the magazine, so it’s not official.

