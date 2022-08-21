Gogglebox Australia is back and returning with a brand new household from Brisbane!

The latest season will introduce four friends – Kevin, Bob, Jared and Mia – who are all proud custodians of their Indigenous culture and identity.

So, who are these people?

Kevin is a Wakka Wakka and South Sea Islander man who grew up on Butchulla Country (Hervey Bay) in Queensland’s South East. Kevin is a university lecturer and research student, examining ways to best support First Nations peoples seeking justice and compensation from workplace racism. Kevin first met Jared and Mia at university as an undergraduate student and has been in a relationship with Bob for almost five years.

Bob is a Kamilaroi man with ancestral ties to St George QLD and was raised on Mununjali Country (Beaudesert QLD). Living in Meeanjin / Magandjin (Brisbane), Kevin and Bob have been in a relationship for five years and together they have two children whom they co-parent and raise alongside their mum. Bob met Mia and Jared though Kevin and have formed a strong relationship over big belly laughs and yarns about life, love, relationships, and social justice.

Jared (Kalkadoon, Undumbi and South Sea Islander) was born in Meeanjin / Magandjin (Brisbane) and has strong family ties in Townsville, Bowen and Rockhampton. Jared currently lives with his partner Preston (of ten years) and met Kevin and Mia while working at a university, where they bonded over robust discussions about Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community politics and their united passion for social justice.

Mia (Yuwaalaraay/Gamilaraay) grew up in Lightning Ridge, famous for black opals and being a multicultural remote town. Along with being proud and passionate about her culture, Mia also has Slovenian heritage. Mia studied a Bachelor of Public Health at Griffith University on the Gold Coast but now works in the tertiary sector managing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Collections and Services.

The show will also be dedicating the first episode back to Di Kershaw who sadly passed away last month.

Gogglebox Australia returns Wednesdays at 7.30pm from August 24 on Foxtel.