Award winning actor Jonah Hill has taken a step back from the public eye to protect his mental health.

Over the years, Jonah Hill has been very open about the years of “public mockery” that he had endured from the press over his physique.

As a result of the ongoing jokes, Jonah Hill states that he wasn’t able to take his shirt off in a pool until he was in his mid 30’s.

After two-decades of experiencing anxiety induced panic attacks, Jonah Hill has decided against attending public events promoting his upcoming documentary, “Stutz”.

The actor went on to say the documentary is about himself and his therapist exploring mental health. The purpose of the film is to give therapy and the tools he has learnt in therapy, to a wide audience through an entertaining film.

The documentary is set to premiere at fall film festivals this year.