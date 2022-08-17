Retired tennis superstar Ash Barty has taken up a new role with Optus as “Chief of Inspiration”.

The partnership will see Barty feature in a mix of content initiatives, employee engagement programs and community-focused campaigns aimed at connecting Australians together and inspiring them to say “yes” to their dreams, goals, and ambitions.

“At Optus, we pride ourselves on our role in keeping Australians connected to what matters most – from everyday life through to times of national crisis, we support communities and businesses to thrive in the digital age,” says Optus CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin.

As one of Australia’s biggest names in sport, Barty has spoken out the new role, admitting: “I decided to prioritise Ash Barty the person, over Ash Barty the tennis player, and in doing so I’ve realised I can help so many more people through my charity work, my role as the National Indigenous Tennis Ambassador, and now with Optus as their Chief of Inspiration.”

Go Ash!