Bryce Dallas Howard starred as Claire Dearing in the 2015 first instalment of the Jurassic trilogy Jurassic World. Starring alongside Chris Pratt, who played Owen Grady, the two were co-leads in all three movies. It seems however that Chris was paid far more than Bryce.

Reports for the second film, Fallen Kingdom stated that Chris had been paid $10 million while Bryce had been paid $8 million.

While this seems like a pretty drastic pay gap, Bryce told Insider that the reports were actually wrong.

Apparently, she was paid far less than initially reported for her role in the franchise.

She said: “The reports were so interesting because I was paid so much less than the reports even said, so much less.”

And, that included the 2022 instalment Jurassic World Dominion, which according to Variety, took home over $900 million worldwide.

She explained: “When I started negotiating for Jurassic, it was 2014, and it was a different world, and I was at a great disadvantage. And, unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies, and so your deals are set.”

While Bryce discussed the pay inequality with her co-star, Chris, who advocated for her to receive equal pay on earning opportunities that weren’t already limited by a binding contract.

“And I love him so much for doing that. “I really do, because I’ve been paid more for those kinds of things than I ever was for the movie.” Bryce’s experience is far from the only example of pay inequality in the entertainment industry, as women continue to fight for the same pay as their male co-stars.