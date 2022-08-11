Is someone cutting onions? Angelina Jolie has sent her daughter, 17-year-old Zahara, off to college!

The actress, 47, posted an Instagram photo on Sunday of “Zahara with her Spelman sisters”.

Zahara will be attending the esteemed US university Spelman College. Spelman, which was founded in 1881, is a “historically black college and a global leader in the education of women of African descent”, according to the private school’s website.

Twitter is reminiscing on when Angelina adopted Ethiopian-born Zahara was adopted by Jolie in 2005 when she was just a 6 month old.

Zahara and Angelina Jolie ❤❤

