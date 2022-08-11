Is someone cutting onions? Angelina Jolie has sent her daughter, 17-year-old Zahara, off to college!

The actress, 47, posted an Instagram photo on Sunday of “Zahara with her Spelman sisters”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Angelina Jolie (@angelinajolie)

Zahara will be attending the esteemed US university Spelman College. Spelman, which was founded in 1881, is a “historically black college and a global leader in the education of women of African descent”, according to the private school’s website.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Twitter is reminiscing on when Angelina adopted Ethiopian-born Zahara was adopted by Jolie in 2005 when she was just a 6 month old.

Want more? Listen to this best bit from Jonesy & Amanda!
angelina jolie College Spelman Zahara