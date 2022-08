Less than half an hour before today’s show, we received the heartbreaking news that Olivia Newton-John had passed away at 73.

“Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends,” a post on her official Instagram account reads.

As a result, Jonesy & Amanda decided to dedicate today’s show to Olivia’s incredible memory.

Hear our tribute:

Our chat with Olivia and John Travolta:

Our chat with Olivia in Las Vegas:

The impact Olivia had on our listeners:

Our listeners’ favourite Olivia songs:

