New Zealand-born actor and playwright Marshall Napier has passed away at the age of 70 after losing his battle with brain cancer.

His family announced the news, with his daughter (and fellow actress, Jessica Napier) writing: “It is with great sadness that I share the passing of my beautiful dad Marshall Napier.

“After a short and intense battle with brain cancer he left us this morning.

“He was peaceful and surrounded by family.

“Dad you are one of a kind and I can’t even understand what the world will be like without you in it. Your charisma and charm was second to none. Your creativity and intellect was my inspiration.

“I love you so much and feel completely lost without you. I’m glad that you can soar free of the pain and confusion. Love you always, Dinky.”

Actor Brian Sergent​ also paid tribute to his “best friend” alongside a tribute video dedicated to the actor.

“My best friend is gone into the light,” he wrote.

“A man of kindness, wisdom and love and a great artist in the fields of acting, writing and visual arts. You will always be with me Marsh. I love you.”

As well as daughter Jessica, Marshall has a son, Reuben and another daughter, Rose.

